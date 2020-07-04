Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 47
- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 47 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,838. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.
