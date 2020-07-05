Advertisement

Another NDCS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 21.
Jul. 5, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Sunday that a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is positive for the coronavirus. The staff member is employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center. The person is self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility as to the new positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

