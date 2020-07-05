Law enforcement seeking subject who fled motorist assist

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to assist the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office near mile marker 231 on Interstate 80, between Cozad and Lexington just after 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office had stopped to assist a stranded motor vehicle. A male then ran from the scene towards the Platte River. The male was identified as Shawn Erpelding. Erpelding is believed to be armed.

Erpelding is 5′11″ and 145 lbs with a shaved head. Erpelding was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Do not approach Erpelding if you see him. Law enforcement asks you to contact the Dawson County Sheriff’s office at 911 or 308-324-3011 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8047.

