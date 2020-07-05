Advertisement

Man dies after being shot while driving in Omaha

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 41-year-old man died after he was wounded by gunfire while driving in north Omaha early Sunday.

Omaha Police said they found the man inside a car that crashed near 60th Avenue and NW Radial Highway shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said Obdoo Walker died at the scene of the crash.

A short while later, officers found another man with a gunshot wound a couple blocks away from the crash. That 43-year-old man said he had been in the car with Walker and fled after the crash.

The 43-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

