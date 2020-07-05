Advertisement

More typical July weather expected this week

(10/11 NOW)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather forecast remains a bit of a broken record so far this July and that doesn’t look to change much into the new work week, though it does appear we’ll see some better chances for thunderstorms towards mid-week this week.

On Monday, expect more of the same that we’ve seen so far this month. Temperatures should generally sit around 90° for Lincoln with dew points in the 60s to near 70°, leading to heat index values into the low and mid 90s in the afternoon. Skies should stay mostly to partly sunny with just a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm across the area thanks to the heating of the day.

One change to the forecast will be that the ridge of high pressure that has been dominating our weather pattern will begin to break down into the day on Monday. This will allow a cold front to back into northern Nebraska, leading to at least a chance for some strong to severe storms across the northern tier of the state.

Lincoln likely won’t see severe weather on Monday, but it’s certainly not out of the question for the northern sections of the state where damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats if we can get storms to fire up Monday afternoon and evening.

The best chances for rain this week likely come Wednesday into Thursday as a stronger disturbance sweeps through the area. Storms are expected to develop to our west before moving south and east through southeastern Nebraska. Another disturbance is then forecast to move through the area on Thursday, keeping t’storm chances going into Thursday evening.

Temperatures this week should stay in the upper 80s to low and mid 90s. Models though have backed off on a potential warm up later in the week - something we’ll keep an eye on as some parts of the state could see temperatures into the upper 90s and lower 100s by later this week into the weekend.

