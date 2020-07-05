Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 28
- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 28 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Sunday, bringing the community total to 1,866. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 86
Deaths: 1
- On Sunday, July 5, the Douglas County Health Department reported 86 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 7,579 since the outbreak began in March.
- The Health Department received one new death certificate related to COVID-19 during the past day. A man in his seventies has unfortunately died. The total deaths linked to the pandemic in Douglas County now total 94. DCHD has confirmed 3,941 or just more than 51 percent of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness.
