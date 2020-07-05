Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Sunday, July 5, the Douglas County Health Department reported 86 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 7,579 since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department received one new death certificate related to COVID-19 during the past day. A man in his seventies has unfortunately died. The total deaths linked to the pandemic in Douglas County now total 94. DCHD has confirmed 3,941 or just more than 51 percent of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness.