10/11 NOW helps host Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Thursday, July 9, 2020, 10/11 Now and other media partners in Lincoln are teaming up with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank for our Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive. The blood bank is in urgent need of all blood types, but because of the pandemic, that need is even greater.

Twice a year, 10/11 helps put on the Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive. Usually, the one during the summer takes place at the 10/11 studios, but to help make sure people stay safe during the pandemic, it’s now taking place at the donor center on 84th and O Streets.

Partners at the blood bank tell 10/11 ever since hospitals began performing elective surgeries again back in May, the demand for blood donations has increased.

“People in Lincoln really pay attention, and they want to help. So, having someone tell them how they can help and why it’s important and that it’s important for them to help and take action now really helps people to donate,” says Erica Busta with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

On top of that, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank hasn't been able to hold its typical blood drives, partly because people are working from home and schools are out. Simply by showing up and donating blood, you're helping save someone's life.

“You’re helping your neighbor. Nearly 100-percent of the blood that we collect stays here in Nebraska, meaning you could be helping someone down the street, someone in Omaha, someone in Fremont, someone nearby who needs your help,” Busta says.

To help maintain social distance, the blood bank is strongly urging you to make an appointment and take the online health assessment before showing up to donate. Everyone is required to wear a mask and extra cleaning procedures will take place between each donor.

The drive is happening this Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. In order to donate, you must be at least 17 years old and in good health. Everyone who donates at the blood drive will walk away with a free lunch from Famous Dave’s and a t-shirt.

Right now, the blood bank has about 35 appointments available for the Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive and spots are filling up fast. To make a donation appointment, visit the blood bank’s website.

