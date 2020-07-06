Advertisement

Firefighters believe 8-year old girl started house fire while playing with lighter

(WABI)
By Laura Halm
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said an eight-year-old girl set a bed on fire this weekend, where flames spread to other rooms in the home.

On Saturday around 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a home on Gaslight Lane, near N 1st Street in north Lincoln, for a report of a mattress on fire.

LFR said the residents were out of the home but there were two dogs inside. Firefighters went inside and found flames in the back of the home, as well as rescue the two dogs safely.

Firefighters said an eight-year-old girl was playing with a lighter on the bed when the fire started. The little girl spoke with firefighters on the scene, as well as the fire inspector, about what she had done.

The estimated damage to the home is roughly $8,000 to the structure and roughly $1,000 to their belongings, according to firefighters.

LFR said firefighters see cases like this from time to time and it’s a good reminder for parents to talk to their children about not playing with matches or lighters.

