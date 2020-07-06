Hot and Humid For Now...Maybe A Bit Cooler Later This Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures look to be above average the next couple of days. A cold front arrives Wednesday which should cool us down a little bit for the second half of the week. Rain chances will continue with some days having a better chance than others.

A cold front should stall in Northern Nebraska tonight before lifting north into South Dakota Tuesday. This in combination will an upper level disturbance moving through the region is going to bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms in mainly Northern Nebraska tonight. There is a chance that an area of showers and thunderstorms could slide south-southeast from Eastern South Dakota through Eastern Nebraska overnight tonight into early Tuesday morning. Severe thunderstorms are possible in Northern Nebraska tonight. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The chance of a tornado is low.

Tuesday afternoon and night should be dry before our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday. A cold front and an upper level disturbance look to move into and through the area Wednesday into early Thursday. This will bring us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. There is a small chance of rain Friday before the chance picks up a bit again Saturday with the arrival of another upper level disturbance.

Temperatures should increase into the low to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon heat index values in the mid 90s to near 100. The second half of the week should cool down, but remain seasonably warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

