Advertisement

Hot and Humid For Now...Maybe A Bit Cooler Later This Week

Hot and humid conditions expected Tuesday afternoon.
Hot and humid conditions expected Tuesday afternoon.(KOLN)
By Brandon Rector
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures look to be above average the next couple of days. A cold front arrives Wednesday which should cool us down a little bit for the second half of the week. Rain chances will continue with some days having a better chance than others.

A cold front should stall in Northern Nebraska tonight before lifting north into South Dakota Tuesday. This in combination will an upper level disturbance moving through the region is going to bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms in mainly Northern Nebraska tonight. There is a chance that an area of showers and thunderstorms could slide south-southeast from Eastern South Dakota through Eastern Nebraska overnight tonight into early Tuesday morning. Severe thunderstorms are possible in Northern Nebraska tonight. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The chance of a tornado is low.

Tuesday afternoon and night should be dry before our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday. A cold front and an upper level disturbance look to move into and through the area Wednesday into early Thursday. This will bring us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. There is a small chance of rain Friday before the chance picks up a bit again Saturday with the arrival of another upper level disturbance.

Temperatures should increase into the low to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon heat index values in the mid 90s to near 100. The second half of the week should cool down, but remain seasonably warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Typical July Weather

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Typical July Weather in the Lincoln area will continue this week.

Forecast

Sunday, July 5th Weather - 5:30 PM

Updated: 21 hours ago
More typical July weather expected this week with the best chances for rain coming on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast

More typical July weather expected this week

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Our typical July weather continues for the upcoming work week with warm and humid conditions. The best chances for rain likely come on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Forecast

KOLN Saturday Night Forecast (July 4th, 2020)

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
More warm, humid weather expected this week with every day holding at least a small chance for some rain.

Latest News

Forecast

KOLN Saturday Evening Forecast (July 4th, 2020)

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
Warm and humid conditions hang around for the next week with some off and on small chances for rain.

Forecast

Ho-hum, more typical July weather expected Sunday into next week

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Not much changes in the forecast over the next week with hot and humid conditions with at least a chance for showers and storms every day.

Forecast

Typical Fourth of July Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
Very warm temperatures and humid conditions are expected this holiday weekend. There is also a small chance of showers and thunderstorms.

News

High temps and humid conditions expected for July 4

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT
Pretty typical summer weather is expected for Friday and beyond as there won’t be much change in the weather pattern.

Forecast

Staying Warm, Muggy For Fourth of July Fireworks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
Warm, humid conditions continue into the holiday weekend.

Forecast

More Warm, Humid Weather

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT
A warm, humid Friday with highs near 90° and a small chance for a stray shower or t'storm.