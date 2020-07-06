Husker Athletics no longer offering physical tickets to events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska announced Monday there will be no physical tickets to athletic events beginning in Fall 2020, with all tickets moving to a mobile format.

According to the athletic department, “beginning with the 2020 athletics season, all advanced purchased season and single-game tickets for all ticketed sports at the University of Nebraska will be distributed via mobile delivery. There will be no physical tickets, season ticket cards or print-at-home (printable PDF) tickets available.”

Souvenir tickets for football will be available in the official football game day program.

The University said its new mobile app has built-in mobile ticketing. Information on the app can be found here: which can be found at //Huskers.com/GoMobile

According to a release, Nebraska Athletics will also utilize contactless entry into all sporting events. Fans are asked to save their tickets and parking passes to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps prior to game day.

“Tickets and parking have not yet been fully released so the ability to save to Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps is not available at this time. Ticket and parking transfers are also not available at this time,” the release states.

Information on capacity at Nebraska home events has not yet been determined.

If someone can not access the app, fans can also visit //huskers.com/myaccount on their mobile browser. Log in with their email or Husker tickets account number and password. At that point, fans will be able to manage their online account from their smartphone.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.