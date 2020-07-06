Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

Another Nebraska prisons staffer positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say another state prisons employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says the staffer is employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center and is self-isolating at home. The department says it will notify those who work and live in the Lincoln facility. Officials ask that anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider. The latest case brings to 21 the number of state prisons staffers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The department says 20 have since recovered.

FIREWORKS-NEBRASKA

Fireworks fun also brings headaches to Nebraska residents

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — People in Nebraska celebrated the July Fourth holiday as many Americans did, with a barrage of fireworks. But this year's explosive festivities also came with a number of headaches. In Omaha, police say they received nearly 1,900 fireworks complaints in the days before and after the Fourth of July when fireworks are legal to sell and use. Police say that's a more than 30% increase from fireworks complaints received last year. In Lincoln, a 34-year-old Exeter man was seriously injured and hospitalized Friday night after a firework exploded in his hands at Branched Oak State Recreation area.

LINCOLN HOMICIDE

Police find 20-year-old dead in Lincoln home; arrest made

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of another man over the holiday weekend. Police say in a news release that officers were called to a Lincoln home around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Officers who arrived at the home found the body of 20-year-old Gavin Hall, of Lincoln, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Police say an initial investigation showed that the shooting happened during a small gathering at the home. Police say Hall's roommate, 18-year-old Zachariah Serna, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

FATAL OMAHA SHOOTING

1 man dies after being shot while driving in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 41-year-old man died after he was wounded by gunfire while driving in north Omaha early Sunday. Omaha Police said they found the man inside a car that crashed near 60th Avenue and NW Radial Highway shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said Obdoo Walker died at the scene of the crash. A short while later, officers found another man with a gunshot wound a couple blocks away from the crash. That 43-year-old man said he had been in the car with Walker and fled after the crash. The 43-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NURSE-ACCIDENT-DAUGHTER'S WEDDING

Family members help crash victims on way to Nebraska wedding

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — Two family members on their way to a recent wedding in central Nebraska stopped at a two-vehicle accident to help the victims before making it to the nuptials with minutes to spare. Mother of the bride Jodi Damrow said rendering aid in a long gown wasn’t anything special. The Omaha World-Herald reported that she’s a veteran emergency room nurse in Holdrege, about 190 miles (306 kilometers) southwest of Omaha. Another daughter, Sadie Johnson, is a physician’s assistant, and she also stopped to help. She then rushed home to get three young children ready and served as matron of honor at the wedding.

FATAL LINCOLN BEATING

Lincoln man charged in fatal beating pleads not guilty

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man charged with manslaughter and assault in the beating to death of another man has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 49-year-old Mark Hietbrink was arraigned Wednesday via video from the county jail. His trial date has not yet been set. Police say Heitbrink and 44-year-old Jonathan Olson, of LIncoln, had been dating the same woman last year. Police say that on Oct. 11, Olson went to Heitbrink's house to retrieve some of the woman's property, and that's when Heitbrink attacked Olson. Olson died at a Lincoln hospital six days later.