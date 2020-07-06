Lincoln Police rule vehicle fires as arson from fireworks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have declared four different weekend vehicle fires as arson after tying them to fireworks.

First responders initially rushed to a car fire near 35th and R Streets around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

According to LPD, that fire started after a person threw lit fireworks inside the car.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to another car fire near 34th and P Streets, near the scene of the first fire.

Officers said it appeared a firework was lodged in the vehicle’s exhaust pipe as well as a firework thrown inside the vehicle.

Two other firework-related car fires occurred at two separate apartment complexes Sunday morning in north and northwest Lincoln, police said.

Around 2:30 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported at the Highland View Apartments at North 1st and Superior. According to witnesses, several men were seen putting fireworks inside a car that caught fire.

LPD and LFR were then called to the Waterbrook Apartments near North 27th and Folkways about two hours later. Police said fireworks were placed inside the car that eventually caught fire.

Four vehicle break-ins were also reported at the Waterbrook Apartments, which investigators believe are related to the fire.

