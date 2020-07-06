Local hospitals release number of firework-related injuries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health in Lincoln saw an uptick in firework injuries this year, while CHI Health in Lincoln treated 35 patients at its burn unit.

According to Bryan Health, a total of 21 patients were treated on July 3 and July 4 for firework-related injuries.

That is an increase from 12 in 2019 and 10 in 2018.

Most injuries were burns or abrasions suffered from artillery shells, a spokesperson for Bryan Health said.

At CHI St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln, 35 patients were brought in and treated at the outpatient burn clinic.

Four of the patients were admitted to the inpatient burn unit, and nine patients came into the emergency department with firework-related injuries.

