LPD: Teen’s car stolen at gunpoint by strangers

Car stolen in North Platte recovered with suspect in Gothenburg.
Car stolen in North Platte recovered with suspect in Gothenburg.(KNOP)
By Laura Halm
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a teenager’s car was stolen at gunpoint by strangers.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to an area of Capital Beach Boulevard, in west Lincoln, on a report of an auto theft.

LPD said the 17-year old victim told responding officers that he was there meeting with a friend and while they were talking outside his car, they were approached by three men he didn’t know.

The teen told officers one man had a gun and demanded his belongings. LPD said the 17-year old was hit in the head and handed over his car keys, then ran away.

Investigators are searching for a blue 2002 Audi four-door car. If you have information about this case, you’re asked to call investigators at (402) 441-6000.

The loss is roughly $6,500 and the teen did have injuries, according to LPD.

