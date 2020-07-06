LPD: Two injuries from weekend fireworks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people are recovering from firework-related injuries over the July 4th holiday weekend, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The first incident reportedly involved a 14-year-old child at a residence near Holmes Lake around 9:30 on Saturday night, police said.

According to LPD, the boy was lighting off a firework when it struck him in the face. He underwent emergency surgery for non life-threatening injuries.

In a separate incident, officers were dispatched to a home further south near 56th Street and Cavvy Road.

Police said a 42-year-old man was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries to his hands, face and chest after a firework exploded in his hand.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.