Nebraska farmer finds ATM in pond

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Right now, one Exeter farmer has many questions after he found an unusual object when he was doing some routine work on his land.

It was a Friday like any other as Wynn Hall walked out to his pond to check and see if it had drained overnight.

The pond is used for pumping water off of fields and he then re-uses the water.

But this time, he saw something different sitting at the muddy bottom.

“I thought who would throw a refrigerator or a stove and put it in the pond, in fact, the deepest part of the pond in fact... why would that be down there,” said Hall.

But instead of a refrigerator or stove, he found something else.

“I took a picture and zoomed in on it and thought, that looks like an ATM,” said Hall.

Pictures show the ATM broke apart and empty.

Hall says he knew to call local authorities right away adding that when they got there, they had a good idea of where it came from, as one was stolen recently.

“As we got it pulled out of here, they observed it and looked at it for numbers they were pretty sure that wasn’t the one missing. They were baffled,” said Hall.

Hall tells 10/11 NOW, he doesn't think it looks like it has been in there too long but he didn't drain the pond last year.

On Friday it was towed out and now hall just wonders, where did it come from?

“This is by far the strangest and I was really shocked to see it in the bottom of the pond,” said Hall.

10/11 NOW reached out to the Fillmore County Sheriffs Department to see if there was any update on the ATM as of Sunday, but have not gotten a response.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.