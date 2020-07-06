Advertisement

Stokes takes stance against social injustice, leads This Is Us Softball

Kiki Stokes, a former Nebraska softball standout, takes a stand against social injustice by switching teams following a GM's politically-charged tweet.
Kiki Stokes, outfielder for This Is Us Softball
Kiki Stokes, outfielder for This Is Us Softball(Photo Courtesy: This Is Us Softball)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kiki Stokes couldn’t believe it. She had just returned to the locker room following the Scrap Yard Dawgs’ 2020 season opener. Stokes, a fifth-year outfielder in National Pro Fastpitch, reached for her phone and read a text message from teammate Kelsey Stewart. It was a screenshot of a tweet published by the Scrap Yard Dawgs’ Twitter account which read: “Hey @reaDonaldTrump Pro Fastpitch being played live @usssaspacecoast @USSSAPride Everyone respecting the FLAG.” Included in the post was a picture of the team’s 18 players standing during the national anthem.

Stokes says she sat at her locker in disbelief. Shortly after, Stokes’ teammates became aware of the tweet, which was published during the first inning of their game.

“It took me a second to process what had happened,” Stokes said. “I immediately knew who did it.”

The author was Connie May, the team’s general manager. Stokes says players requested May join the team in the locker room, in which May attempted to justify the post.

“There was no apology,” Stokes said. “I know the conversation didn’t last very long. She mentioned ‘All Lives Matter.' At that point, that was my cue.”

Stokes, the only African-American in the Scrap Yard Dawgs’ locker room on June 22nd, said she walked out of the stadium vowing to never play for the organization again.

“She (May) was using us a political pawns,” Stokes said. “It was for her agenda.”

While in the locker room, Stokes says she became a focal point of her teammates. Many players expressed their support for Stokes, despite the insensitive tweet.

“They were like ‘Kiki, what do you want to do?’” Stokes said. “I expressed I can’t play for an organization that doesn’t stand behind me and understand my morals and my values. I’m going to have to walk away. Immediately, people didn’t have to think about it. Jerseys came off and it was done.”

The 18-player roster followed Stokes’ lead and quit the Scrap Yard Dawgs. Five days later, they were back on the field together as This Is Us Softball. Stokes says the players felt an obligation to continue playing and wanted to use their platform to raise social awareness. This Is Us Softball aims to acknowledge awareness, empowerment, and unity, according to Stokes. The team has held pregame forums to discuss race relations. In addition, players have worn shirts recognizing popular African-American softball players, including Stokes.

“What we did was not easy,” Stokes said. “It was the right thing. We’re all learning. We’re all figuring out how to be better from it.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

