Surveillance video captures people stealing motivational signs out of Lincoln yard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All across town there are hundreds of hot pink signs reminding Lincoln “YOU GOT THIS.” It’s a message started by a Lincoln woman who wanted to spread positivity during a pandemic.

But now, that good deed is being taken advantage of and the signs are going missing or being broken, and they caught some up the culprits on camera.

“Maybe misery loves company, they’re not happy so they don’t want anyone else to be happy,” said Sue Quakenbush, who started the YOU GOT THIS movement.

The video was taken over the weekend at a home near 20th and Fairfield. It shoes a group of people stealing two signs and hitting a dog with one of the metal stakes from the signs. Quakenbush said this isn’t an isolated incident.

"For whatever reason they're being stolen, they're being stolen and broken and left in yards," Quakenbush said.

She started putting the signs out shortly after COVID-19 hit Lincoln.

"I wanted to do something to help people feel not alone," she said.

She’s printed 500 of them and distributed more than 350 across town, and while she accepts donations, she’s giving them out for free. Which she said makes the thefts more disappointing.

"To some people this may not seem like a big deal but this has obviously had a big impact on a lot of people," Quakenbush said.

She said she hopes those who took the signs gave them to someone who needed the motivation, or if they didn't, they're return them to where they belong.

If you recognize the people in the video or know anything about this incident, call police at 402-441-6000.

