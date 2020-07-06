Advertisement

Surveillance video captures people stealing motivational signs out of Lincoln yard

This surveillance video from a home near 20th and Fairfield shows a group of people stealing motivational signs.
This surveillance video from a home near 20th and Fairfield shows a group of people stealing motivational signs.(koln)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All across town there are hundreds of hot pink signs reminding Lincoln “YOU GOT THIS.” It’s a message started by a Lincoln woman who wanted to spread positivity during a pandemic.

But now, that good deed is being taken advantage of and the signs are going missing or being broken, and they caught some up the culprits on camera.

“Maybe misery loves company, they’re not happy so they don’t want anyone else to be happy,” said Sue Quakenbush, who started the YOU GOT THIS movement.

The video was taken over the weekend at a home near 20th and Fairfield. It shoes a group of people stealing two signs and hitting a dog with one of the metal stakes from the signs. Quakenbush said this isn’t an isolated incident.

"For whatever reason they're being stolen, they're being stolen and broken and left in yards," Quakenbush said.

She started putting the signs out shortly after COVID-19 hit Lincoln.

"I wanted to do something to help people feel not alone," she said.

She’s printed 500 of them and distributed more than 350 across town, and while she accepts donations, she’s giving them out for free. Which she said makes the thefts more disappointing.

"To some people this may not seem like a big deal but this has obviously had a big impact on a lot of people," Quakenbush said.

She said she hopes those who took the signs gave them to someone who needed the motivation, or if they didn't, they're return them to where they belong.

If you recognize the people in the video or know anything about this incident, call police at 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday.

News

Husker Athletics no longer offering physical tickets to events

Updated: 6 hours ago
Huskers no longer offering physical tickets.

News

Firefighters believe 8-year old girl started house fire while playing with lighter

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Lincoln Fire and Rescue said an eight-year-old girl set a bed on fire this weekend, where flames spread to other rooms in the home.

News

Local hospitals release number of firework-related injuries

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bryan Health in Lincoln saw an uptick in firework injuries this year, while CHI Health in Lincoln treated 35 patients at its burn unit.

Latest News

News

LPD: Strangers point gun at teen and steal car

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department said a teenager’s car was stolen at gunpoint by strangers.

VOD Recordings

Lincoln Police rule vehicle fires as arson from fireworks

Updated: 11 hours ago
Lincoln Police have declared four different weekend vehicle fires as arson after tying them to fireworks.

VOD Recordings

LPD: Two injuries from weekend fireworks

Updated: 11 hours ago
Two people are recovering from firework-related injuries over the July 4th holiday weekend, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

News

Lincoln Police rule vehicle fires as arson from fireworks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bryan Shawver
Lincoln Police have declared four different weekend vehicle fires as arson after tying them to fireworks.

VOD Recordings

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
Meet Sienna from the Capital Humane Society! You can schedule an appointment at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center by calling 441-4488.

News

10/11 NOW helps host Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is in urgent need of all blood types, but because of the pandemic, that need is even greater.