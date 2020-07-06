Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 16 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Monday, bringing the community total to 1,882. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.

Over the holiday weekend, Friday through Sunday, 100 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported. Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said some positive tests results from the previous week, June 21 through 27, were delayed five to seven days from private laboratories, and this delay contributed to the increase in cases reported this past week. The weekly positivity rate has been from 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent in June. This past week, however, the weekly positivity rate increased to almost 7 percent.