Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 16
- The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 16 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Monday, bringing the community total to 1,882. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.
- Over the holiday weekend, Friday through Sunday, 100 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported. Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said some positive tests results from the previous week, June 21 through 27, were delayed five to seven days from private laboratories, and this delay contributed to the increase in cases reported this past week. The weekly positivity rate has been from 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent in June. This past week, however, the weekly positivity rate increased to almost 7 percent.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 50
- On Monday, July 6, the Douglas County Health Department reported 50 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 7,629 since the outbreak began in March.
- The Health Department has not been informed of any new deaths due to COVID-19 during the past day. The total deaths linked to the pandemic in Douglas County remain at 94. DCHD has confirmed 4,013 individuals or more than half of the county residents who were sick have recovered from the illness.
KNOX COUNTY
New Cases: 4
- North Central District Health Department has been made aware for five additional COVID-19 cases in the district. Four confirmed cases are in Knox County. Through case investigations it was determined that all four cases were exposed to COVID-19 outside of the NCDHD district. All five cases are currently in isolation and all close contacts have been asked to quarantine.
- NCDHD would also like to report four additional recoveries within the district. Two recoveries in Knox, one recovery in Holt, and one recovery in Rock.
PIERCE COUNTY
New Cases: 1
- North Central District Health Department has been made aware for five additional COVID-19 cases in the district. One additional confirmed case in Pierce County. Through case investigation it was determined that the case contracted the illness through direct exposure to a positive case. All five cases are currently in isolation and all close contacts have been asked to quarantine.
For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.