Typical July Weather

Typical July Temperatures for Nebraska
Typical July Temperatures for Nebraska(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather pattern will continue be on the warm and muggy side for the next several days. Today we expect temperatures around 90 along with the muggy conditions. Today and Tuesday should be mainly dry and mostly sunny. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon temperatures could climb into the mid 90s. Wednesday night a cold front will slowly move across the region and that means a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures will only be slightly cooler behind the cold front. Friday through Sunday will see highs around 90 with a few t’storms possible.

Forecast

Sunday, July 5th Weather - 5:30 PM

Updated: 11 hours ago
More typical July weather expected this week with the best chances for rain coming on Wednesday and Thursday.

More typical July weather expected this week

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Bill Rentschler
Our typical July weather continues for the upcoming work week with warm and humid conditions. The best chances for rain likely come on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

KOLN Saturday Night Forecast (July 4th, 2020)

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
More warm, humid weather expected this week with every day holding at least a small chance for some rain.

KOLN Saturday Evening Forecast (July 4th, 2020)

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
Warm and humid conditions hang around for the next week with some off and on small chances for rain.

Ho-hum, more typical July weather expected Sunday into next week

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
By Bill Rentschler
Not much changes in the forecast over the next week with hot and humid conditions with at least a chance for showers and storms every day.

Typical Fourth of July Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
By Brandon Rector
Very warm temperatures and humid conditions are expected this holiday weekend. There is also a small chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High temps and humid conditions expected for July 4

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT
Pretty typical summer weather is expected for Friday and beyond as there won’t be much change in the weather pattern.

Staying Warm, Muggy For Fourth of July Fireworks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
Warm, humid conditions continue into the holiday weekend.

More Warm, Humid Weather

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT
A warm, humid Friday with highs near 90° and a small chance for a stray shower or t'storm.

Copy and paste kind of forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT
By Bill Rentschler
More summery weather is expected for Friday and into the holiday weekend with warm and humid conditions.