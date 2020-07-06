Typical July Weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather pattern will continue be on the warm and muggy side for the next several days. Today we expect temperatures around 90 along with the muggy conditions. Today and Tuesday should be mainly dry and mostly sunny. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon temperatures could climb into the mid 90s. Wednesday night a cold front will slowly move across the region and that means a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures will only be slightly cooler behind the cold front. Friday through Sunday will see highs around 90 with a few t’storms possible.

