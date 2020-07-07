Advertisement

27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln, city receives CARES Act funds

(WCJB)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County health officials confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total in the area to 1,909.

The number of recoveries also increased to 637 from 623.

The positivity rate in Lancaster County currently sits at 6.5 percent, compared to 10.4 percent statewide.

Currently, there are 12 patients in Lincoln hospitalized with COVID-19, nine of which are local. Two of those patients are on ventilators.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said that there has been a slight uptick in the number of positive cases.

Baird and Lopez said they believe this is due to people taking more risks and reducing social distancing, and reminded Lincoln residents to continue to follow safety recommendations.

Baird also said Lincoln is receiving more than $4 million in federal CARES Act funds to help those impacted by COVID-19 with food, housing and utility assistance. The City has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of $1,145,912 and two Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) totaling $2,877,921.

The Lincoln Food Bank will receive $450,000 to purchase food.  About $906,000 will provide eligible individuals with funds for rent, mortgage and utility payments, and $100,000 of that is designated for childcare workers.  About $2.7 million will be used to provide assistance to families experiencing homelessness.  The $360,000 in the first round of ESG funds will go to Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach (MTKO), which was selected through an RFP process.

In addition to the federal grant funds, the Community Action Partnership (CAP) is contributing  $350,000 for housing and utility assistance, and the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) is applying for state funding that would also go into the program.

The City Urban Development Department is partnering with the UNL Center on Children, Families and the Law (CCFL) and LCF to administer the funds.  To apply, residents may contact one of seven local agencies:  CAP; MTKO; CenterPointe, Inc.; People’s City Mission; People’s City Mission Help Center; CEDARS Youth Services (age 24 and under); and the HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults (age 24 and under).  The agencies are linked through CCFL, so applicants only need to contact one agency.  Checks will be issued by LCF.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch Sunday July 26: Honoring the Class of 2020

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Watch these special video features on MeTV or here on our website.

Forecast

A severe weather threat for midweek

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Hot and humid weather along with an approaching cold front could lead to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

News

27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Click here to watch the news conference live at 3:30 p.m.

News

Troopers arrest 16 impaired drivers during Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nebraska State Patrol troopers removed 16 impaired drivers from the road during the weekend surrounding Independence Day.

Latest News

News

Bryan Health expects to see increase in COVID-19 patients over coming weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Bryan Health expects to see an increase in patients with the virus needing hospital care over the coming weeks.

News

LPD: Missing 14-year old involved in recent burglaries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
LPD believes a teenager who had been reported missing took part in a number of recent burglaries.

News

Justice for James Omaha to conclude demonstrations

Updated: 5 hours ago
Justice for James Omaha revealed a billboard at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge, paid for by the organizing partner, ACLU of Nebraska, on July 2. They plan to end their demonstration on July 11.

News

Man arrested for selling heroin, fentanyl to undercover officers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
LPD arrests man likely supplying fentanyl and heroin to several people in the community.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 8 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

VOD Recordings

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 9 hours ago
1011 This Morning