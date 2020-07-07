27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln, city receives CARES Act funds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County health officials confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total in the area to 1,909.

The number of recoveries also increased to 637 from 623.

The positivity rate in Lancaster County currently sits at 6.5 percent, compared to 10.4 percent statewide.

Currently, there are 12 patients in Lincoln hospitalized with COVID-19, nine of which are local. Two of those patients are on ventilators.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said that there has been a slight uptick in the number of positive cases.

Baird and Lopez said they believe this is due to people taking more risks and reducing social distancing, and reminded Lincoln residents to continue to follow safety recommendations.

Baird also said Lincoln is receiving more than $4 million in federal CARES Act funds to help those impacted by COVID-19 with food, housing and utility assistance. The City has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of $1,145,912 and two Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) totaling $2,877,921.

The Lincoln Food Bank will receive $450,000 to purchase food. About $906,000 will provide eligible individuals with funds for rent, mortgage and utility payments, and $100,000 of that is designated for childcare workers. About $2.7 million will be used to provide assistance to families experiencing homelessness. The $360,000 in the first round of ESG funds will go to Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach (MTKO), which was selected through an RFP process.

In addition to the federal grant funds, the Community Action Partnership (CAP) is contributing $350,000 for housing and utility assistance, and the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) is applying for state funding that would also go into the program.

The City Urban Development Department is partnering with the UNL Center on Children, Families and the Law (CCFL) and LCF to administer the funds. To apply, residents may contact one of seven local agencies: CAP; MTKO; CenterPointe, Inc.; People’s City Mission; People’s City Mission Help Center; CEDARS Youth Services (age 24 and under); and the HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults (age 24 and under). The agencies are linked through CCFL, so applicants only need to contact one agency. Checks will be issued by LCF.

