A Severe Threat For Midweek

Severe 'storms possible on Wednesday.
Severe 'storms possible on Wednesday.(KOLN)
By Brandon Rector
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical early-July heat and humidity will combine with an approaching cold front and some mid-level energy to provide the Lincoln-area a decent chance for severe thunderstorm development from late-afternoon Wednesday into Wednesday night.

The main severe weather threats are expected to be damaging winds...large hail and heavy rain...but an isolated tornado or two will be possible at the onset of severe thunderstorm development. A thunderstorm cluster...or MCS...is expected to develop and push southeast during the evening hours and linger into early Thursday morning. At this point it appears that the best chance for severe weather in and around Lincoln would hold off until Wednesday night...but it is important to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast changes and have multiple ways to get your severe weather information.

With the aforementioned frontal boundary expected to stall out...and outflow boundaries leftover from the Wednesday night-early Thursday morning convection...more scattered strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible again on Thursday as warm and humid conditions continue across the area.

