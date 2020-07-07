Bryan Health expects to see increase in COVID-19 patients over coming weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Leaders with Bryan Health shared on Tuesday, with the rise in COVID-19 cases statewide, the hospital system expects to see an increase in patients with the virus needing hospital care over the coming weeks.

Bryan Health shared that in Lancaster County, the overall testing positivity rate for coronavirus last week was 3.1-percent but now the positivity rate stands at 7.1-percent.

“What our past history has shown us, is when there’s a peak number of positive results, about a month ago, we then had increase hospitalizations that lagged behind that. based on what we’re seeing, I’m not saying it’s going to be a huge spike, but we do expect to see in-patient admissions increase the week of July 13 or the week of July 20,” said Bob Ravenscroft, Vice President of Advancement for Bryan Health.

Bryan Health uses three types of tests for the virus: one is a rapid result which takes one to two hours for test results, the second is primarily used for first responders that take roughly four to eight hours for results, and the third is sent to an outside lab. Leaders with Bryan Health say the turnaround time right now for those test results is between three to six days because of the testing that’s happening nationally.

As more businesses re-open and people participate in protests, leaders with Bryan Health stress the continued use of face coverings, washing of hands, avoiding large crowds and social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Suzanne Vandenhul a Family Medicine Physician with Bryan Health said wearing a face covering does not interfere with an individual’s breathing, adding if someone has a health condition that weakens their immune system, not wearing a mask puts them at greater risk.

COVID-19 Cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 13,829 people have been tested, of those 1,683 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 522 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has five COVID-19 patients. We’re told five of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Hospital leaders said one of those patients is on a ventilator, one patient is in the ICU, one is in the Progressive Care Unit, and three are in the General Care Unit.

