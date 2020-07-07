Advertisement

Founder of Matt Talbot Kitchen passes away

Mary Costello was 79 years old when she died on Sunday while on hospice care.
Mary Costello was 79 years old when she died on Sunday while on hospice care.(Don Costello)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mary Costello, the founder of the Matt Talbot Kitchen, passed away on Sunday at the age of 79. According to her husband, Don Costello, she died in hospice care from a heart condition.

Don said Mary embraced a charitable philosophy her entire life.

“You gotta give back,” he said. “You can’t take it with you. There are poor people in this world.”

Mary was born on Oct. 25, 1940. She went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated from Duchesne Academy in Omaha with a bachelor’s degree in pastoral care. She also graduated from Seattle University with a degree in sociology.

In September 1961, she married Don. Together they had seven children and 22 grandchildren.

Mary wrote for several newspapers, both local and international, during her lifetime. These included the Lincoln Journal Star, the Sun Newspaper, and many others.

Don said her greatest achievement was the founding of the Matt Talbot Kitchen in 1992. According to the Matt Talbot website, since its first meal, the kitchen has served over 2.4 million meals through faith-based and inclusive volunteer efforts. The organization is named after the venerable Matt Talbot, an Irish Catholic man born in 1856 who dedicated his life to supporting his community.

“She was especially concerned with people who were drunks, who were addicts,” Don said. “Nobody is singularly diagnosed with addiction these days. And she helped, like you had to help them. Matt Talbot helped us - you gotta give back.”

A mass will take place on Thursday morning. According to Don, the hearse will drive past the Matt Talbot Kitchen.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln’s Bureau of Fire Investigation collects unused fireworks

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jared Austin
After wrapping up the holiday weekend, Lincoln’s Bureau of Fire Prevention collected old and unwanted fireworks to dispose of them properly.

News

Surveillance video captures people stealing motivational signs out of Lincoln yard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Surveillance video captured a group of people stealing YOU GOT THIS signs from a yard near 20th and Fairfield.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday.

News

Husker Athletics no longer offering physical tickets to events

Updated: 8 hours ago
Huskers no longer offering physical tickets.

Latest News

News

Firefighters believe 8-year old girl started house fire while playing with lighter

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Lincoln Fire and Rescue said an eight-year-old girl set a bed on fire this weekend, where flames spread to other rooms in the home.

News

Local hospitals release number of firework-related injuries

Updated: 8 hours ago
Bryan Health in Lincoln saw an uptick in firework injuries this year, while CHI Health in Lincoln treated 35 patients at its burn unit.

News

LPD: Strangers point gun at teen and steal car

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department said a teenager’s car was stolen at gunpoint by strangers.

VOD Recordings

Lincoln Police rule vehicle fires as arson from fireworks

Updated: 12 hours ago
Lincoln Police have declared four different weekend vehicle fires as arson after tying them to fireworks.

VOD Recordings

LPD: Two injuries from weekend fireworks

Updated: 12 hours ago
Two people are recovering from firework-related injuries over the July 4th holiday weekend, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

News

Lincoln Police rule vehicle fires as arson from fireworks

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Shawver
Lincoln Police have declared four different weekend vehicle fires as arson after tying them to fireworks.