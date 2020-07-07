Advertisement

Girl Scouts gives away ‘camp in a box’

Instead of using their money for the day camp, they're giving out the boxes to anyone who needs them, along with a membership if they're not already a Girl Scout.
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska are giving away 'camp at home' kits to girls.
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Right now, Girl Scouts all over the nation should be attending different camps and having meetings but due to COVID-19, that can't happen. So the local Girl Scouts organization is making sure they still have things to keep them busy.

During a typical year, the month of July would look very different for Girl Scouts and Outreach Specialist Nichole Vesely.

“We are obviously reaching out to girls who are under-resourced, group homes, after school programs, even youth centers or youth detention centers,” said Vesely.

They were given the grant to do a free day camp this summer, but now the camp is in a box.

“It has a whole bunch of activities including everything you would need to do that activity, and two snacks for every day,” said Vesely.

“You don’t need any internet, hands-on, you get to see the result of their hard work, and I think it is a great idea to keep girls engaged for the summer,” said Vesely.

Vesely says kits can be picked up or delivered if you have transportation issues.

They plan to give out kits every week of July but will extend into August if they have any leftovers.

She tells 10/11 NOW that during this hard time, she wants girls to know, they're not alone.

“We see you, we care about you, we miss you, even though we can’t be with each other in person, we want to make you feel we’re still together,” said Vesely.

They will have a limited number of kits each week but still have some available.

For more information on how you can get a kit, contact Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.

