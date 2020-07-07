Great Swimming Weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The typical July weather pattern continues for much of Nebraska. Hot and muggy conditions will continue today with mostly sunny skies expected. High temperatures on Wednesday could be a few degrees warmer, which means it will be even more uncomfortable for outside work or play. A cold front will begin to move across Nebraska Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. This means a pretty good chance for thunderstorms starting Wednesday evening and continuing into the overnight hours. A few of the storms could be severe. Thursday will be a bit cooler but still warm and muggy with scattered t’storms still possible.

Friday through Monday will be around the average high temperature for this year, which is in the upper 80s. Isolated t’storms will be possible on Friday, however, there appears to be a better chance of t’storms on Saturday. At this time it should be mainly dry for Sunday and Monday.

