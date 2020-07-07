Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. CDT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans who lost their jobs will once again have to actively look for new employment to maintain their benefits. State officials say they plan to resume Gov. Pete Ricketts’ reemployment program starting July 12. Ricketts suspended the requirements on March 15 as the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close and lay off workers, leading to a surge in unemployment. At its peak in early April, Nebraska had 26,539 new jobless claims in one week. Nebraska’s unemployment rate more than doubled to 8.4% in April, compared to the prior month. But the state’s unemployment rate has stayed well below the national average.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from a dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border is being decreased because less water is expected to flow into the river this year. That means the risk of a repeat of last year’s massive flooding along the river has been reduced. The reduction is possible because the region received less precipitation than expected this spring and the summer is expected to be drier than normal. The corps estimated Tuesday that 31.2 million acre feet of water will flow down the river this year. That is roughly 1 million acre feet lower than the previous forecast.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha continue to search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an Omaha man who was found alongside a south-central Omaha street. Police say the crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. Sunday, when a passerby found 26-year-old Justin Johnson unresponsive and injured on the shoulder of L Street near its intersection with 96th Street. Arriving medics pronounced Johnson dead at the scene. Police investigators determined from vehicle parts scattered at the scene that Johnson had been hit by a westbound vehicle, which then fled.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has handed another blow to the disputed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada by keeping in place a lower court ruling that blocked a key permit for the project. However, Monday’s order also put on hold the lower court ruling as it pertains to other oil and gas pipelines across the nation. The Trump administration had argued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit program that has been in the place since the 1970s was functioning properly when it was cancelled by a Montana judge in April. Critics argued the program allows pipeline companies to skirt responsibility for damage to water bodies.