Advertisement

Lancaster county taxpayers make up tens of thousands in fees that don’t cover costs

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County is looking at an estimated $11 million shortfall heading into its 2021 budget.

One of the reasons they said the county struggles to fill that gap is the fees they charge for services aren't high enough.

The biggest examples are handgun purchase permits and marriage licenses; both of those fees are set by state statute.

"Once a fee is set in statute you have to go back to the legislature to change it and that's very difficult to do," Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

This puts the county and counties across the state in a tough place.

A handgun purchase permit has cost $5 since 1991 but cost the county up to $15 to process.

It adds up to an annual loss of between $29,000 and $39,000 a year.

"That means these handgun purchase permits are tax payer subsidized," Wagner said.

It's a similar story at the county clerk's office.

A marriage license costs $25 and $9 for a certified copy.

It costs the county clerk's office around $55 to process.

"It comes down to what do you want property taxes to cover," Dan Nolte, county clerk, said. "Should it cover things like marriage licenses or not and that's something the state legislature needs to address."

Senator Tom Brewer said the legislature is notorious for having unfunded mandates.

While Brewer said he personally doesn't believe the handgun purchase permits serve any purpose at all because gun stores have to do the same background checks, he said it's tough to get senators to get on board with raising fees.

“Maybe it’s only $5, $10, $15 here, or $40 there but in addition to income tax, property tax folks just feel overburdened and some of the smaller things end up being the torch that’s carried,” Brewer said.

Sheriff Wagner said this is an issue he’s going to continue to bring to the legislature.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska researchers partner with Lincoln Wastewater for early virus detection

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jared Austin
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is partnering with a handful of organizations to use wastewater to help locate COVID-19 outbreaks.

News

UNL and Lincoln Wastewater Study

Updated: 33 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

UNL Wastewater Study

Updated: 35 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Lancaster County fees don't cover costs

Updated: 1 hour ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Latest News

News

Watch Sunday July 26: Honoring the Class of 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch these special video features on MeTV or here on our website.

News

27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln, city receives CARES Act funds

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lancaster County health officials confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total in the area to 1,909.

Forecast

A severe weather threat for midweek

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Hot and humid weather along with an approaching cold front could lead to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

News

27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Click here to watch the news conference live at 3:30 p.m.

News

Troopers arrest 16 impaired drivers during Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
Nebraska State Patrol troopers removed 16 impaired drivers from the road during the weekend surrounding Independence Day.

News

Bryan Health expects to see increase in COVID-19 patients over coming weeks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Bryan Health expects to see an increase in patients with the virus needing hospital care over the coming weeks.