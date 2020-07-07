Lincoln Children’s Museum set to open Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Museum is set to reopen for the first time since mid-March. It’s been preparing for play in a pandemic since they closed and while they are eager to welcome families back there will be changes.

Directed Health Measures say that indoor facilities can reopen at 50 percent capacity, but the Lincoln Children’s Museum said it will only be opening at 30.

It’s equipped with social distancing signs, plexiglass dividers, and 33 hand sanitizer stations.

"Age five-plus will be asked to wear a mask," said Aftan Reinsch with the museum. "Then there will be a required waiver."

Guests will use an online reservation system that staggers guests entering the building by 15 minutes.

"Respectful and responsible pledge that your kids can take a look at," said Reinsch. "How to be a good playmate during COVID."

Exhibits, common areas and bathrooms will be cleaned in rotation throughout the day.

"Any of the toys or playthings that are in the exhibits those are switched out every two hours and cleaned," said Reinsch. "In addition to that every night we have a commercial cleaning company that will come in and does a deep clean."

Staff is also encouraging families to bring their own water. Fountains will be closed and while the cafe will reopen you cannot bring any outside food in.

“An opportunity for you guys to practice as families with your kids in a space where you can see them and direct them and measure what they’re doing,” said Reinsch. “Practice what it looks like when they go back to school or daycare facility later this fall.”

