Man arrested for selling heroin, fentanyl to undercover officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says they recently arrested a man on drug charges, who they believe is likely supplying fentanyl and heroin to several people in the community.

Since December 11, 2019 to July 6 of this year, undercover LPD officers have been investigating Adam Sobotka, 36.

Undercover officers made arrangements and purchased heroin and fentanyl. LPD said Sobotka sold undercover officers 12.7 grams of heroin combined with fentanyl on 14 separate occasions.

On Monday of this week, around 6:20 p.m., LPD officers arrested Sobotka for 14 counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin and six counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

Investigators are working to see if Sobotka has ties to any suspected overdose deaths. LPD believes Sobotka is likely someone supplying many people in Lincoln with narcotics.

If you would like to speak with an investigator about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

