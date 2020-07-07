Lincoln’s Bureau of Fire Investigation collects unused fireworks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After wrapping up the holiday weekend, Lincoln’s Bureau of Fire Prevention collected old and unwanted fireworks to dispose of them properly. LFR said fireworks don’t store very well, and this collection gives the opportunity to get rid of them without potentially harming others.

LFR said they’ve gotten a decent amount of people participating and those people said they’re happy to have this service.

“They really appreciate it and allows them to bring out unwanted and unused fireworks,” said Bill Moody, Lincoln Chief Fire Inspector. “They’re usually very appreciative and very kind to us.”

The Bureau also collected unwanted ammunition on Monday, which were either outdated or nonfunctional. The biggest reason LFR said it offered these services was so no one runs the risk of getting hurt.

“We just prefer to get them out of the homes and out of the garages,” Moody said. “They don’t store real well and so we just provide a service to bring them out to us we can dispose of them properly.”

