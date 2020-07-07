LPD: Missing 14-year old involved in recent burglaries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes a teenager who had been reported missing took part in a number of recent burglaries.

Last month, on June 2, officers responded to Travelodge Hotel looking for a 14-year old who had been reported missing the day before.

LPD said hotel staff told responding officers they would keep a lookout for the teen.

On Friday, June 3, around 2:30 a.m., hotel staff heard a noise in the Zepplin Bar and Grill attached to the hotel. LPD said the clerk noticed two people inside the restaurant, one of them being the 14-year old police were looking for.

Responding officers noted that the people had gotten into the restaurant by breaking a window. The restaurant was processed for evidence.

Later that night, officers got an alarm call at Super C gas station on Ticonderoga Drive, off N 27th Street in north Lincoln, and found the front door shattered.

Employees told responding officers that five bottles of alcohol had been stolen. Surveillance footage from the gas station identified the missing 14-year old as the suspect.

Officers believe the teen is tied to other burglary cases in Lincoln within the last few weeks.

LPD said on June 16, a woman reported that her car was broken into along S 11th Street, in south Lincoln, and was missing her ID and credit cards. LPD said the card had been used at Walmart on N 27th Street that morning. After reviewing security footage, officers found that the 14-year old was the suspect.

On July 4, around 3 p.m., officers arrested the teenager who they said was trying to hide in a car on Folsom Street.

Officers said the teen saw police and went into his mother's house.

LPD said the 14-year old is facing two counts of burglary and outstanding arrest warrant charges. Officers ticketed the teenager for unauthorized use of financial transaction device.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.