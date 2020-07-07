Advertisement

LPD: Missing 14-year old involved in recent burglaries

(MGN)
By Laura Halm
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes a teenager who had been reported missing took part in a number of recent burglaries.

Last month, on June 2, officers responded to Travelodge Hotel looking for a 14-year old who had been reported missing the day before.

LPD said hotel staff told responding officers they would keep a lookout for the teen.

On Friday, June 3, around 2:30 a.m., hotel staff heard a noise in the Zepplin Bar and Grill attached to the hotel. LPD said the clerk noticed two people inside the restaurant, one of them being the 14-year old police were looking for.

Responding officers noted that the people had gotten into the restaurant by breaking a window. The restaurant was processed for evidence.

Later that night, officers got an alarm call at Super C gas station on Ticonderoga Drive, off N 27th Street in north Lincoln, and found the front door shattered.

Employees told responding officers that five bottles of alcohol had been stolen. Surveillance footage from the gas station identified the missing 14-year old as the suspect.

Officers believe the teen is tied to other burglary cases in Lincoln within the last few weeks.

LPD said on June 16, a woman reported that her car was broken into along S 11th Street, in south Lincoln, and was missing her ID and credit cards. LPD said the card had been used at Walmart on N 27th Street that morning. After reviewing security footage, officers found that the 14-year old was the suspect.

On July 4, around 3 p.m., officers arrested the teenager who they said was trying to hide in a car on Folsom Street.

Officers said the teen saw police and went into his mother's house.

LPD said the 14-year old is facing two counts of burglary and outstanding arrest warrant charges. Officers ticketed the teenager for unauthorized use of financial transaction device.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Justice for James Omaha to conclude demonstrations

Updated: 1 hour ago
Justice for James Omaha revealed a billboard at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge, paid for by the organizing partner, ACLU of Nebraska, on July 2. They plan to end their demonstration on July 11.

News

Man arrested for selling heroin, fentanyl to undercover officers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
LPD arrests man likely supplying fentanyl and heroin to several people in the community.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 3 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

VOD Recordings

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 4 hours ago
1011 This Morning

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Man found dead inside vehicle in Johnson County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By News Channel Nebraska
Deputies found the vehicle sitting off of U.S. Highway 136 west of Tecumseh on Monday morning.

National

US Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone oil pipeline project

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matthew Brown
A spokesman for TC Energy said the company is not giving up on Keystone, but it will have to delay large portions of the 1,200-mile oil sands pipeline.

Forecast

Great swimming weather

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Hot and muggy weather will continue for the next couple of days. Thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night.

News

Girl Scouts gives away ‘camp in a box’

Updated: 13 hours ago
Instead of using their money for the day camp, they're giving out the boxes to anyone who needs them, along with a membership if they're not already a Girl Scout.

News

All registered voters to get mail in ballot requests for presidential election

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Lancaster County registered voters will get mail-in ballots for the 2020 presidential election.