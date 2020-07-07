Advertisement

Man found dead inside vehicle in Johnson County

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of a man’s body inside a vehicle west of Tecumseh, according to News Channel Nebraska.
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of a man’s body inside a vehicle west of Tecumseh, according to News Channel Nebraska.

Deputies found the man dead inside a vehicle parked in a pasture driveway off U.S. Highway 136, just east of 615 Avenue, around 10:15 a.m. Monday, Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith said.

The sheriff’s office has asked Nebraska State Patrol to assist with the investigation.

Law enforcement has not released the man’s identity, nor has his cause of death been determined.

Smith did not reveal whether foul play was suspected in the man’s death.

