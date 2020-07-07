Advertisement

Shrine Bowl practice begins in Kearney

On Monday, football players started practice in preparation for Saturday's contest
By Dan Corey
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may look different in Kearney, but practice has started for Saturday’s Shrine Bowl game. Both the North and South squads were on the field Monday after weeks of waiting.

“I told them it’s going to be tough getting used to, we’ve all been so idle for so long but it’s nice to be out here and we’re all looking forward to it and excited and that kind of thing. It just seems so different going from nothing to all the sudden getting ready for a game, so it’s going to take some adjustment,” said Mark Macke, the Lincoln High head coach who’s leading the North team.

There are several protocols in place including social distancing off the field and daily temperature checks.

