Watch Sunday July 26: Honoring the Class of 2020

Watch special videos honoring the Class of 2020 on Sunday, July 26.
Watch special videos honoring the Class of 2020 on Sunday, July 26.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -  A series of videos honoring graduates from each of the six high schools will air on Sunday, July 26 on 10/11′s MeTV Nebraska channel and 1011now.com/livestream2/.

You can find MeTV Nebraska on Lincoln Spectrum channel 4, DISH/DIRECTV channel 5, over-the-Air channel 10.3/11.3 or check your local cable provider.

The pre-produced videos will follow the below schedule:

  • Northeast High School at 12:00 p.m. (noon)
  • Southwest High School at 1:30 p.m.
  • East High School at 3:00 p.m.
  • North Star High School at 4:30 p.m.
  • Southeast High School at 6:00 p.m.
  • Lincoln High School at 7:30 p.m.

These special video features are separate from the in person graduation ceremonies planned for all six high schools spread out on July 24, 25, 26.

