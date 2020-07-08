Advertisement

1-on-1 with Nebraska Commissioner of Education

In one month, students all over the state will be returning to school. On Tuesday night, 10/11 NOW spoke with the Nebraska Commissioner of Education.
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

In one month, students all over the state will be returning to school.

10/11 NOW heard from many viewers, who had a lot of questions and concerns.

On Tuesday night, 10/11 NOW spoke with the Nebraska Commissioner of Education.

He said they want the return to look as normal as possible.

“We hear dialogue about the importance of masks, well the masks are part of the trade-off to make sure we can stay in school as long as possible,” said Matt Blomstedt.

He said positive cases will make for challenges and each district will implement their own strategies.

But one thing they’re seeing across the state, more parents turning to homeschool.

“I anticipate as we get closer that we will see more interest in that from parents at least exploring that, and they certainly can go to our website to look up homeschool or exempt schools in Nebraska,” said Blomstedt.

10/11 NOW talked with parents who weren't concerned, others say they're worried not only for their kids but teachers as well.

One mom called it an extremely scary time.

“It’s worrisome because if they catch it, you don’t know if they’ll bring it home, then your other ones get sick,” said Mary Buchanan.

She's also worried about teachers enforcing social distancing.

“I don’t think their precautions are going to play out unless they have more than one person helping to do this,” said Buchanan.

The state remains confident and says schools will have to roll with the punches.

“We will have a good school way either way and will keep responding to the circumstances as they present themselves,” said Blomstedt.

10/11 NOW reached out to LPS, who says they’ll have more data on how many parents are choosing to stay home toward the end of July.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

