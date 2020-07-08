76-year-old fulfilling passion for racing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eagle Raceway started its season later than expected. For one of those racers competing this season has been a bucket list item decades in the making.

”I just turned 76 and I’ve been racing for five weeks,” said Leah Penny of Hickman.

At a fresh 76-years-of-age, Leah Penny, has entered the races as a sports compact driver.

“It was something I’ve wanted to do since I was 16,” said Penny. “My mom wouldn’t let me, so now I’m doing it. I can do it.”

Penny’s pit crew is also made of her family members.

“At first I was kind of shocked,” said Sabera Wise, Penny’s daughter-in-law. ”I didn’t know if she would be eligible, but everybody has a bucket list. This is what she wanted to do.”

Penny is a mother of six and lives in Hickman. She’s been managing a convenience store for 17 years and has always enjoyed watching racing. She’s rocking a black Chevy Cavalier that her family surprised her with on Christmas.

”The #13 is my lucky number, and I put the P for my last name,” said Penny.

The new racer has competed five times at Eagle Raceway this season. She didn’t know how she’d be welcomed by other racers.

“I’ve only had one car bump me, and he was at my pit right away apologizing for hitting me,” said Penny. “Another racer wanted me to sign her car.”

“The most fun is watching her out there getting a smile on her face and having a good time,” said Wise.

“I’m just here to have fun, and they all know that,” said Penny with a smile.

