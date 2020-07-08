76-year-old fulfilling passion for racing

Advertisement

Leah Penny starts racing at 76
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eagle Raceway started its season later than expected. For one of those racers competing this season has been a bucket list item decades in the making.

”I just turned 76 and I’ve been racing for five weeks,” said Leah Penny of Hickman.

At a fresh 76-years-of-age, Leah Penny, has entered the races as a sports compact driver.

“It was something I’ve wanted to do since I was 16,” said Penny. “My mom wouldn’t let me, so now I’m doing it. I can do it.”

Penny’s pit crew is also made of her family members.

“At first I was kind of shocked,” said Sabera Wise, Penny’s daughter-in-law. ”I didn’t know if she would be eligible, but everybody has a bucket list. This is what she wanted to do.”

Penny is a mother of six and lives in Hickman. She’s been managing a convenience store for 17 years and has always enjoyed watching racing. She’s rocking a black Chevy Cavalier that her family surprised her with on Christmas.

”The #13 is my lucky number, and I put the P for my last name,” said Penny.

“I’ve only had one car bump me, and he was at my pit right away apologizing for hitting me,” said Penny. “Another racer wanted me to sign her car.”

“The most fun is watching her out there getting a smile on her face and having a good time,” said Wise.

“I’m just here to have fun, and they all know that,” said Penny with a smile.

