Ashland-Greenwood’s Jacobsen starting to see Division I interest

Entering his junior year of high school, Ashland-Greenwood's Cale Jacobsen has seen his recruitment ramp up
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ashland-Greenwood junior Cale Jacobsen is using this summer to improve his game all while colleges start to take more interest in the do-it-all guard. Jacobsen is currently playing for the Lincoln Supreme, showcasing his talents against some of the area’s best players.

“Everyone’s like I don’t know if he can play Class A ball and I’m like I’m very confident I can play Class A basketball. But I want to stay in Ashland, that’s where I grew up. I definitely feel like there’s a chip on my shoulder this summer when the higher competition is there,” said Jacobsen who led AG to the state tournament. There, the Bluejays fell to eventual Class C1 champion, Auburn.

