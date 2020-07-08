Advertisement

Blake Shelton announces drive in concert, 4 locations in Nebraska

The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Country star Blake Shelton will host a drive-in concert on July 25 at over 300 locations across the United States, including four in Nebraska.

The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.

A $115 ticket will admit one vehicle and up to six people. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on July 14.

Nebraska locations:

  • Midwest SkyView Drive-In - Scottsbluff, NE
  • Sandhills Drive-in - Alliance, NE
  • TK-Starlite Drive-In - Neligh, NE
  • Twin Creek Cinema - Bellevue, NE

Drive-in concerts have been popping up in the wake of the pandemic.

Garth Brooks performed a “one night only” drive-in concert on June 27.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tommy's Express Car Wash - Lincoln - Grand Opening

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT

News

Hospital officials talk about potential for COVID-19 surge and testing in Lincoln

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Health officials say Nebraska is not in the clear yet.

News

PPP loans helping local businesses

Updated: 16 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Health officials confirm 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago
That brings the total in Lancaster County to 1,947.

Latest News

News

Lincoln man pleads Not Guilty in Clay Co. shootout case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
Lincoln man pleads not guilty to nine felonies in officer-involved shooting in DeWeese.

Forecast

Weather Alert Day for Severe Storms tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Lincoln likely won't see storms until after 10 p.m.

News

The Beach Boys concert being held as scheduled

Updated: 3 hours ago
Pinewood Bowl announced Wednesday The Beach Boys concert scheduled for August 2 will be held as scheduled.

News

LPD investigating burglary where case of iPads was stolen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
LPD is investigating a burglary where a case of iPads was stolen.

News

LPD: Man threatens to kill roommate if she doesn’t leave home

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
A Lincoln man is facing charges after he told his roommate he would kill her if she didn’t leave the home.

News

Two people arrested after meth found in home with small children

Updated: 9 hours ago
The children are ages three and eight.