Blake Shelton announces drive in concert, 4 locations in Nebraska

(CNN) – Country star Blake Shelton will host a drive-in concert on July 25 at over 300 locations across the United States, including four in Nebraska.

The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.

A $115 ticket will admit one vehicle and up to six people. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on July 14.

Nebraska locations:

Midwest SkyView Drive-In - Scottsbluff, NE

Sandhills Drive-in - Alliance, NE

TK-Starlite Drive-In - Neligh, NE

Twin Creek Cinema - Bellevue, NE

Can’t wait for July 25th… we’ve got an exclusive @encoredrivein show at drive-in theaters across North America w/ special guests @GwenStefani and @TraceAdkins! Tickets go on sale 7/14 at noon local time! #DriveInNights #BlakeAtTheDriveIn – Team BS

https://t.co/a3am5MG62R pic.twitter.com/8HlKhybLcX — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 8, 2020

Drive-in concerts have been popping up in the wake of the pandemic.

Garth Brooks performed a “one night only” drive-in concert on June 27.

