Health officials confirm 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln and Lancaster County health officials confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

That brings the total in Lancaster County to 1,947.

The number of recoveries also jumped to 714 from 637. Deaths remain at 13.

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – up from 6.5 percent to 6.6 percent

State – remains at 10.4 percent

National – remains at 9.7 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 11 with seven Lancaster County residents (two on ventilators) and four from other communities.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

