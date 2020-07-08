Hot and Humid, Severe T’storms Late

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another hot and humid day expected in the Lincoln area as well as much of Nebraska. A cold front will move across Nebraska this afternoon and tonight triggering thunderstorms with some of the t’storms becoming severe. Scattered t’storms are expected to develop late this evening in the Lincoln area and becoming more likely after midnight and continuing into Thursday morning. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threat tonight. Thursday will be a bit cooler but still muggy. The best chance of thunderstorms will be Thursday morning, however, a few t’storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. More thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

For the weekend, scattered t’storms will be possible during the day on Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s. Sunday will be slightly cooler and less humid. Highs will return to the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance of t’storm on Tuesday.

