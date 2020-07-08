Advertisement

LPD investigating burglary where case of iPads was stolen

(MGN)
By Laura Halm
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary where a case of iPads was stolen.

Early Wednesday morning, around 4:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to Best Buy on O Street, in east Lincoln, for a report of a burglary alarm.

LPD said the suspect had smashed the front glass at the store and cut through the metal gate.

A case of Apple iPads was stolen, according to investigators, but the total loss is not clear yet.

LPD processed the scene for evidence and officers are collecting digital evidence.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

