LPD: Man threatens to kill roommate if she doesn’t leave home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing charges after he told his roommate he would kill her if she didn’t leave the home.

On Tuesday around 12:15 p.m., LPD officers went to a home on Elkcret Drive, in southeast Lincoln, on a report of a weapons violation.

Responding officers spoke with a man and a woman, both saying that Thad Grady, 60, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he became angry at them for an unknown reason.

The man and woman told officers Grady pointed a double-barrel shotgun at the woman and threatened to kill her if she didn’t get out of his house.

LPD said Grady and the woman both live at the home as roommates.

Responding officers located the double-barrel shotgun upstairs in a bedroom and arrested Grady.

He’s facing use of a weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threat charges.

LPD said no injuries were reported.

