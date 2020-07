Associated Press Nebraska Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 08.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 10:30 AM Nebraska Gov. Ricketts speaks at South Central Economic Development District ribbon-cutting - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts delivers remarks at South Central Economic Development District Rural Workforce Housing Project ribbon-cutting and open house

Location: 1019 11th Ave, Holdrege, NE

Weblinks: http://www.nebraska.gov, https://twitter.com/nebraskagov

Contacts: Taylor Gage, Nebraska Governor media, taylor.gage@nebraska.gov, 1 402 471 1970

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 3:30 PM Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird holds virtual news briefing regarding coronavirus (COVID-19)

Weblinks: http://lincoln.ne.gov/

Contacts: Jon Taylor, City of Lincoln communications, jptaylor@lincoln.ne.gov, 1 402 441 7547 , 1 531 333 6274