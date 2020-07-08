Norris seniors enjoying final summer with Hickman Post 105

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After years of coming so close to winning a Class B title, Norris players are sure they would of been in contention to win it this spring. However, the season was canceled leaving players thinking what could of been. Now, they’ve been determined to show that they were right. Hickman Post 105, which is the legion team for Norris, is having success this summer posting an 18-2 record.

“So glad to have another chance with my team and my friends as well and to just have another chance to get noticed to play baseball somewhere,” said Connor Price, a recent grad of Norris heading to Creighton.

Another grad, Colbey Behrends, had this to say after losing out on his spring season, “For me to leave and to know that I didn’t get to play but I know that I’ll get to come back and help these underclassmen, I’ll get to watch my brother, all of his friends win state. I mean, that would be the biggest accomplishment, even though I didn’t win it, I got to see my brother, the kids below me, the kids that I got to teach and to just help out, that means the world to me.”

