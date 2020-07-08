Advertisement

Scooter stolen from Walmart returned to disabled vet

‘The victim was extremely excited to get his scooter back’
Security video shows two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.
Security video shows two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.(Source: Palm Bay Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BAY, Fla. (Gray News) – An 85-year-old disabled veteran is reunited with his mobility scooter after it was taken from a Walmart while he was shopping this week.

The Palm Bay Police Department says the suspects have been identified.

“The victim was extremely excited to get his scooter back and expressed his utmost appreciation and thanks for the support of this community,” the department said in a Facebook post.

**UPDATE** Thanks to our amazing community, the suspects have been identified and the scooter has been returned to the...

Posted by Palm Bay Police Department on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Security video showed two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.

“The suspects took the victim’s scooter, and after using it to ride around the store loaded the scooter into their truck, a white Ford F150 with a toolbox in the bed, and drove away,” the Facebook post said.

The names of the suspects and charges they may face will be released later, according to police.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Severe thunderstorms likely tonight

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Rector
A cold front will move slowly through the area tonight as well as an upper level disturbance. This combination is going to lead to a good chance of showers and thunderstorms with some storms likely reaching severe criteria.

Coronavirus

Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY and BEN NADLER Associated Press
Atlanta's mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia's largest city Wednesday, defying Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to strongly encourage but not require face coverings.

Coronavirus

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The man who took the video said the individual started to yell at and harass the elderly woman. When he cut in, the man started yelling at him.

Coronavirus

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Caught on camera: A man screams at a woman after she asked him to comply with Costco's policy requiring face coverings.

National Politics

Supreme Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

Latest News

National Politics

AP Exclusive: ‘Strike for Black Lives’ to highlight racism

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of fast food, ride-share, nursing home and airport workers in more than 25 cities are expected to walk off the job July 20 for about eight minutes.

National

Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, seeks to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule.

News

The Beach Boys concert being held as scheduled

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Pinewood Bowl announced Wednesday The Beach Boys concert scheduled for August 2 will be held as scheduled.

National

Another COVID-19 record as cases surpass 3 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Coronavirus cases approach 3 million as offiials determine the next steps.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National

Federal agencies, hazmat crews respond to Florida church selling COVID-19 ‘miracle solution’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Multiple agencies were called to the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton in connection with search warrants.