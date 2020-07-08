Severe thunderstorms likely tonight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move slowly through the area tonight as well as an upper level disturbance. This combination is going to lead to a good chance of showers and thunderstorms with some storms likely reaching severe criteria.

The main threats with any severe storms that develop will be strong winds (60-75 mph wind gusts), large hail (1 to 2″) and heavy rain. The chance of a tornado is very low. Thunderstorms should develop in north central and western Nebraska between 4pm and 7pm along and ahead of the cold front. A complex of thunderstorms will then develop and move eastward through south central and eastern Nebraska late this evening and overnight tonight. Be sure you have multiple and reliable ways to receive severe weather information.

There should be a bit of a break late morning and into the afternoon before another round of showers and thunderstorms develops Thursday evening. This round should be mainly focused over central and western Nebraska so the chance of rain in the eastern third of the state Thursday night is low. Isolated severe storms are possible with large hail and damaging winds the main threats.

Another good chance of rain looks to arrive late Friday into early Saturday with an upper level disturbance expected to move through the area. The second half of the weekend and Monday look dry for now. Small chances for showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures the rest of this week and most of next week should remain at or above average.

