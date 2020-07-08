Advertisement

The Beach Boys concert being held as scheduled

(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pinewood Bowl announced Wednesday The Beach Boys concert scheduled for August 2 will be held as scheduled.

“With the consultation & approval of local health officials, Pinewood Bowl is pleased to announce The Beach Boys will perform as scheduled on August 2 at 7:30 p.m.” according to a post on the venue’s social media pages.”

America, who was also scheduled to play, will not be a part of the concert package, according to the post.

Limited refunds are available.

