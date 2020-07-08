Two people arrested after meth found in home with small children

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two people after over 250 grams of meth was found inside a home where two young children were also staying.

LPD said on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., members of the Lincoln/Lancaster County Task Force served a search warrant in the 4200 Block of Huntington Avenue.

Officers located Jessica Mulske, 36, and Wess Kozak, 48, inside the home, as well as a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old.

The home belonged to Mulske.

Inside the home, officers found 253.4 grams of suspected meth, a digital scale, multiple baggies, and over $7,000 in cash.

Mulske was arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute and child abuse.

Kozak was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

