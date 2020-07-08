Woman arrested in Lincoln stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man with a butcher knife Tuesday evening.

Lisa Beverly, 45, was booked into the Lancaster county Jail for second degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

According to LPD, officers were called to an apartment near 13th and F Streets around 5:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

The male victim was treated at the hospital for a non life-threatening stab wound to his back.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.